Big cats and small dogs: Solving the mystery of canine distemper in wild tigers



Added: 23.11.2020



Source: scienceblog.com



Canine distemper virus (CDV) causes a serious disease in domestic dogs, and also infects other carnivores, including threatened species like the Amur tiger. It is often assumed that domestic dogs are the primary source of CDV, but a new study found that other local wildlife was the primary source of CDV transmission to tigers instead. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Tigers