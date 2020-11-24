Genetics behind deadly oat blight



Added: 23.11.2020 22:34 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: yalibnan.com



A multi-institution team has identified the genetic mechanisms that enable the production of a deadly toxin called Victorin - the causal agent for Victoria blight of oats, a disease that wiped out oat crops in the U.S. in the 1940s. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: USA