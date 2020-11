Added: 23.11.2020 18:28 | 9 views | 0 comments

NASA’s Curiosity rover has found a series of symmetrical, 10-m- (33-foot-) high gravel ridges - sedimentologic evidence of ancient giant floods - in Gale Crater on Mars. “We identified megafloods for the first time using detailed sedimentological data observed by the rover Curiosity,” said Dr. Alberto G. Fairén, an astrobiologist in the Department of Astronomy [...]