MUSE Observes Hidden Depths of Messier 83



Added: 23.11.2020



Using the MUSE (Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer) instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) at Paranal Observatory in Chile, astronomers have imaged bright regions of star formation in the central region of the barred spiral galaxy Messier 83. Messier 83 is located 15 million light-years away in the southern constellation of Hydra.