New Carnivorous Dinosaur Unearthed in Patagonia



Added: 23.11.2020



Source: dailyweb.com.ar



A new genus and species of medium-sized abelisaurid dinosaur has been unearthed in northern Patagonia, Argentina. Scientifically named Niebla antique, the new dinosaur species lived approximately 69 million years ago, during the Late Cretaceous epoch. The ancient predator belongs to Abelisauridae, a family of ceratosaurian theropod dinosaurs known exclusively from the ancient supercontinent Gondwana.