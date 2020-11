Added: 23.11.2020 9:24 | 8 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have observed spectacular large-scale dark and light rays beaming out of the bright center of IC 5063, an active galaxy located 156 million light-years away in the southern constellation of Indus. The researchers think that an inner-tube-shaped ring, or torus, of dusty material surrounding IC 5063’s central black [...]