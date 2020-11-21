Frequent, rapid testing could cripple COVID-19 within weeks, study shows



Source: www.gov.uk



When it comes to curbing the spread of COVID-19, test frequency and test turnaround-time are far more important than test sensitivity, according to a new study. The authors say frequent, rapid tests make 'personalized stay-at-home orders' possible. More in www.sciencedaily.com »