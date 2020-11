Supercooled Water Can Exist in Two Liquid States, Study Confirms



Source: phys.org



The usual liquid state of water that we are all familiar with corresponds to liquid water at normal temperatures. However, a new study published in the journal Science shows that water at low temperatures exists in two different liquid states, a low-density liquid at low pressures and a high-density liquid at high pressures; these two