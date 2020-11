After more than a decade, ChIP-seq may be quantitative after all



For more than a decade, scientists studying epigenetics have used a powerful method called ChIP-seq to map changes in proteins and other critical regulatory factors across the genome. While ChIP-seq provides invaluable insights into the underpinnings of health and disease, it also faces a frustrating challenge: its results are often viewed as qualitative rather than quantitative, making interpretation difficult. But, it turns out, ChIP-seq may have been quantitative all along. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Genes