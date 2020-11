Hyperbaric oxygen treatment: Clinical trial reverses two biological processes associated with aging in human cells



Source: news.llu.edu



A new study indicates that hyperbaric oxygen treatments (HBOT) in healthy aging adults can stop the aging of blood cells and reverse the aging process. In the biological sense, the adults' blood cells actually grow younger as the treatments progress. More in www.sciencedaily.com »