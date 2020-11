Devonian-Period Shark Had Large Eyes and Unique Jaws



Added: 20.11.2020 17:25 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: it.wikipedia.org



Paleontologists in Morocco have found fossil fragments from a previously undescribed genus and species of symmoriiform shark that lived during the Late Devonian epoch. The newly-identified shark, Ferromirum oukherbouchi, swam in Earth’s oceans some 365 million years ago (Devonian period). It had a slender body measuring about 33 cm (13 inches) in length, very large eyes [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » GM Tags: UK