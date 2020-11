Rare species of small cats inadequately protected



The Indian subcontinent is a hotspot for wild felines. A new study now shows that only 6-11 per cent of the areas where three rare cat species have their habitat are protected. Lack of knowledge about these species has been an obstacle to understanding their needs for reserves. More in www.sciencedaily.com » India Tags: Indiana