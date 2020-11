Ribosome assembly: The final trimming step



Source: www.3dmoleculardesigns.com



Ribosomes synthesize all the proteins in cells. Studies mainly done on yeast have revealed much about how ribosomes are put together, but a team now reports that ribosome assembly in human cells requires factors that have no counterparts in simpler model organisms. More in www.sciencedaily.com »