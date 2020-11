Added: 20.11.2020 14:11 | 9 views | 0 comments

International development projects that target the education of the world's very poorest children also significantly improve other young people's attainment, research indicates. The findings are based on a study of a program targeting marginalized girls in Tanzania, which showed the attainment of other boys and girls at these pupils' schools significantly improved through 'spill-over' effects. For every $100 spent per girl, all students made the equivalent of two years of learning gains.