Glyphosate may affect human gut microbiota



Added: 20.11.2020



Source: www.slideserve.com



More than half of bacterial species in the core of the human gut microbiome are potentially sensitive to glyphosate, shows new research. Researchers introduced the first bioinformatics resource to determine and test the potential sensitivity of organisms to glyphosate. More in www.sciencedaily.com »