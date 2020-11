Novel magnetic spray transforms objects into millirobots for biomedical applications



An easy way to make millirobots by coating objects with a glue-like magnetic spray has been developed. Driven by the magnetic field, the coated objects can crawl, walk, or roll on different surfaces. As the magnetic coating is biocompatible and can be disintegrated into powders when needed, this technology demonstrates the potential for biomedical applications, including catheter navigation and drug delivery. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology