End-Triassic Mass Extinction Occurred Slightly Later Than Previously Thought



Added: 19.11.2020 20:46 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



An analysis of biomarkers and their stable isotopic compositions from the Bristol Channel Basin at St. Audrie’s Bay and Lilstock, United Kingdom, has shed new light on when one of the largest mass extinction events on Earth occurred. Most of the major mass extinctions of the last 300 million years, as well as some of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »