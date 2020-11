Showing robots how to drive a car...in just a few easy lessons



Added: 19.11.2020 20:39 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.largeincharge.com



Researchers have designed a system that lets robots autonomously learn complicated tasks from a very small number of demonstrations -- even imperfect ones. While current state-of-art methods need at least 100 demonstrations to nail a specific task, this new method allows robots to learn from only a handful of demonstrations. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher