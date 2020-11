Added: 19.11.2020 19:00 | 10 views | 0 comments

Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority have found a small jar containing four 1,000-year-old gold coins in Jerusalem, Israel. “The coins were in excellent preservation and were immediately identifiable even without cleaning,” said Dr. Robert Kool, a coin expert with the Israel Antiquities Authority. “The coins date from a relatively brief period, from the late [...]