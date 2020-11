Gut microbiome manipulation could result from virus discovery



Source: bitesizebio.com



Scientists have discovered how a common virus in the human gut infects and takes over bacterial cells - a finding that could be used to control the composition of the gut microbiome, which is important for human health. The research could aid efforts to engineer beneficial bacteria that produce medicines and fuels and clean up pollutants. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria, Fuel Tags: Scientists