Vertebrate biodiversity: A glimmer of hope



Added: 18.11.2020 19:18 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pnas.org



A team of biologists found that the picture of dramatically declining vertebrate populations of all kinds is driven by a small number of outlier populations whose numbers are dropping at extreme rates. Once these outliers are separated from the mix, a very different and far more hopeful picture of global biodiversity emerges. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Anna Faris Tags: Amy Smart