Researchers Discover Now Extinct Species of Polynesian Sandpiper



Added: 18.11.2020



Source: entomologytoday.org



A new species of sandpiper has been identified from multiple Holocene fossil bones collected several decades ago on Henderson Island, an uninhabited island in the South Pacific Ocean. The newly-described species of sandpiper is scientifically named Prosobonia sauli after Cook Islands-based ornithologist and conservationist Edward K. Saul. The bird's common name is the Henderson sandpiper.