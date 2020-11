Added: 18.11.2020 13:28 | 10 views | 0 comments

Regular consumption of chili pepper is associated with a significant reduction in all-cause, cardiovascular, and cancer-related mortalities, according to a systematic review of previous studies. “Chili pepper is well known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer, and blood glucose regulation effects due to capsaicin, which gives chili pepper its characteristic mild to intense spice when eaten,” [...]