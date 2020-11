Fast Radio Burst from Galactic Magnetar SGR 1935+2154 is Repeating



Astronomers have detected two more millisecond-duration radio bursts from SGR 1935+2154, a magnetar located over 14,000 light-years away in the constellation of Vulpecula. The detection supports the hypothesis that - at least some - fast radio bursts are emitted by magnetars at cosmological distances. Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are mysterious and rarely detected bursts of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »