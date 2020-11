Added: 17.11.2020 19:02 | 5 views | 0 comments

An international team of researchers has proposed and demonstrated an efficient approach for triggering, trapping and guiding electrical discharges in air. Their technology is based on the use of a low-power laser beam that traps and transports light-absorbing particles in mid-air. “We used a laser beam that mirrors the same process as lightning and creates [...]