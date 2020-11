Metal-organic frameworks become flexible



Added: 17.11.2020 17:07 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: blogs.rsc.org



Materials consisting of inorganic and organic components can combine the best of two worlds: under certain circumstances, the so-called MOFs - short for metal-organic frameworks - are structured in the same order as crystals and are at the same time porous and deformable. This opens up the prospect of intelligent materials for energy-saving technical applications. However, so far only a few flexible MOFs have been identified. More in www.sciencedaily.com »



Comments: Comments: