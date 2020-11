Added: 17.11.2020 16:10 | 5 views | 0 comments

A possible subterranean river flows from the deep interior of Greenland to Petermann Fjord, suggests a paper published in The Cryosphere. “The Greenland bedrock data indicate that a subglacial valley extends from Petermann Fjord into the center of Greenland,” said lead author Dr. Christopher Chambers, a researcher in the Institute of Low Temperature Science at [...]