Humans, mice, zebrafish, and most likely other animals, share enhancers - DNA regions that help to regulate gene expression and evolve rapidly - with Amphimedon queenslandica, a species of sea sponge from the Great Barrier Reef, according to new research. “Some elements of the human genome - an organism’s complete set of DNA - functioned [...]