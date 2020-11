Henderson island fossils reveal new Polynesian sandpiper species



Fossil bones collected in the early 1990s on Henderson Island, part of the Pitcairn Group, have revealed a new species of Polynesian sandpiper. The Henderson Sandpiper, a small wading bird that has been extinct for centuries, is formally named Prosobonia sauli after Cook Islands-based ornithologist and conservationist Edward K Saul. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Amy Smart