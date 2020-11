CERN Physicists Find First Evidence for Production of Top Quarks in Nucleus-Nucleus Collisions



Added: 16.11.2020 18:12 | 5 views | 0 comments



New results from the CMS Collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider demonstrate for the first time that top quarks are produced in nucleus-nucleus collisions. The results open the path to study in a new and unique way the extreme state of matter that is thought to have existed shortly after the Big Bang. With a [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU