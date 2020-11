Understanding astrophysics with laser-accelerated protons



Source: lasers.llnl.gov



Bringing huge amounts of protons up to speed in the shortest distance in fractions of a second -- that's what laser acceleration technology, greatly improved in recent years, can do. An international research team has succeeded in using protons accelerated with the GSI high-power laser PHELIX to split other nuclei and to analyze them. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology