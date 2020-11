Cellular powerplant recycles waste gases



Carbon monoxide is a very poisonous gas. Humans die within minutes when they inhale it. However, some microorganisms tolerate carbon monoxide. Knowledge about how these bacteria survive opens a window into the primeval times of the earth and the origin of life. At the same time, they might be useful for the future as they can be used to clean waste gases and produce biofuels. Scientists have now made a surprising discovery. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria, Fuel Tags: Scientists