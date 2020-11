New tool predicts geological movement and the flow of groundwater in old coalfields



Source: news.harvard.edu



A remote monitoring tool can help authorities manage public safety and environmental issues in recently abandoned coal mines. The tool uses satellite radar imagery to capture millimeter-scale measurements of changes in terrain height. Such measurements can be used to monitor and forecast groundwater levels and changes in geological conditions deep below the earth's surface in former mining areas. More in www.sciencedaily.com »