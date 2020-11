Cosmic flashes come in all different sizes



Source: www.rehva.eu



By studying the site of a spectacular stellar explosion seen in April 2020, scientists have used four European radio telescopes to confirm that astronomy's most exciting puzzle is about to be solved. Fast radio bursts, unpredictable millisecond-long radio signals seen at huge distances across the universe, are generated by extreme stars called magnetars - and are astonishingly diverse in brightness. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: EU