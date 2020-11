Three Planets Orbit Nearby Red Dwarf LHS 1140



Source: www.jpl.nasa.gov



Astronomers using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and the Echelle SPectrograph for Rocky Exoplanets and Stable Spectroscopic Observations (ESPRESSO) instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope have revisited the planetary system LHS 1140 with its two known Earth-like. Their results show strong evidence for the signal of a third planet in the LHS 1140 system. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA