STRENGTH trial finds new fish oil medication did not reduce the risk of cardiac events



Added: 16.11.2020



Source: icelandic-fourmula.com



A medication derived from fish oil, containing the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, was evaluated in a large, international study of more than 13,000 people who had existing heart disease or who were at high risk of heart disease due to other medical conditions. The medication did not reduce the risk of cardiac events compared to a corn oil-based placebo in the STRENGTH trial. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Oil