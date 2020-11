Added: 16.11.2020 12:57 | 6 views | 0 comments

Children under age 2 who take antibiotics are at greater risk for childhood-onset asthma, respiratory allergies, eczema, celiac disease, obesity and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to a new article. While previous studies have looked at the association of antibiotics with single diseases, this is the first to look at the association across many diseases.