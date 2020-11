Cysteine synthesis was a key step in the origin of life



Source: www.hhmi.org



All proteins are built from the same 20 amino acids. One of these, cysteine, was assumed not to have been present at the origin of life. In a new study, scientists have recreated how cysteine was formed at the origins of life. Additionally, they have observed how, once formed, cysteine catalyses the fusion of peptides in water - a fundamental step in the path towards protein enzymes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists