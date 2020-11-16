New family of quasiparticles in graphene-based materials



Source: www.fashionuniverse.net



After years of dedicated research a group of pioneering scientists have again revealed a phenomenon that is 'radically different from textbook physics' and this work has led to the discovery and characterization of a new family of quasiparticles found in graphene-based materials. Called Brown-Zak fermions these extraordinary particles have the potential to achieve the Holy Grail of 2D materials by having ultra-high frequency transistors which can in turn produce a new generation of superfast electronic devices. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Pioneer Tags: Scientists