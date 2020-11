A few kilograms weight loss nearly halves the risk of diabetes



Added: 13.11.2020 22:18 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tvn24.pl



Losing a few kilograms in weight almost halves people's risk of developing Type 2 diabetes - according to a large scale research study. The research shows how providing support to help people with prediabetes make small changes to their lifestyle, diet and physical activity can almost halve the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The findings come from the largest diabetes prevention research study in the world in the last 30 years. The clinical trial involved >1,000 people with prediabetes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Rita Ora