Chandra Finds Hot Bubble in Planetary Nebula IC 4593



Astronomers using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory have spotted a bubble of ultrahot gas at the center of a planetary nebula called IC 4593. IC 4593 is located approximately 7,800 light-years away in the constellation of Hercules. Also known as HD 145649 or IRAS 16093+1211, this object is the farthest planetary nebula detected in X-rays by [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA