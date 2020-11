New cardiac arrest resuscitation treatment demonstrated 100% success rate in cannulation



www.resuscitationjournal.com



A new study found that the first four months of the Minnesota Mobile Resuscitation Consortium (MMRC) was 100% effective in cannulation for out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrests. Cannulation is when tubes are placed in large veins and arteries in the legs, neck or chest in a patient by a health care provider. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Arrests