Be mindful: Study shows mindfulness might not work as you expect



Added: 13.11.2020 19:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com



If dispositional mindfulness can teach us anything about how we react to stress, it might be an unexpected lesson on its ineffectiveness at managing stress as it's happening, according to new research. When the goal is 'not to sweat the small stuff,' mindfulness appears to offer little toward achieving that end. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Goa