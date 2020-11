Added: 13.11.2020 17:40 | 10 views | 0 comments

In a screening for a functional impact to the neuronal differentiation process, researchers identified a specific circular RNA, circZNF827, which surprisingly 'taps the brake' on neurogenesis. The results provide an interesting example of co-evolution of a circRNA, and its host-encoded protein product, that regulate each other's function, to directly impact the fundamental process of neurogenesis.