Scientists Sequence Genomes of 131 Placental Mammal Species



Added: 13.11.2020 16:48 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: vimeo.com



In a study that has implications to advance medicine and biodiversity conservation, a large international consortium of researchers involved in the Zoonomia Project has sequenced and analyzed the genomes of 131 species of placental mammals, bringing the worldwide total to 240. The genomics revolution is enabling advances not only in medical research, but also in [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: Scientists