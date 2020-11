Chemistry: How nitrogen is transferred by a catalyst







Catalysts with a metal-nitrogen bond can transfer nitrogen to organic molecules. In this process short-lived molecular species are formed, whose properties critically determine the course of the reaction and product formation. The key compound in a catalytic nitrogen-atom transfer reaction has now been analysed in detail by chemists. The detailed understanding of this reaction will allow for the design of catalysts tailored for specific reactions. More in www.sciencedaily.com »