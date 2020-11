What type of forest to choose for better CO2 storage?



Added: 13.11.2020 15:58 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



An international team has studied which types of forest are the most effective in storing carbon. Inventory data from natural forests on five continents show that species diversity is optimal for equatorial and tropical rainforests, and that, conversely, in forests located in cold or dry regions, it is the abundance of trees and not their diversity that favours the recapture of CO2. More in www.sciencedaily.com »