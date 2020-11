Ultra-fast polymer modulators that can take the heat



Researchers have demonstrated a silicon-polymer hybrid modulator that can efficiently and reliably transmit data at 200 Gbit/s over an extremely wide range of temperatures from 25 °C to 110 °C. Use of such robust modulators in high-speed data applications could reduce cooling demands of the systems and expand applications in harsh environments. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Temperatures