Love waves from the ocean floor



Added: 13.11.2020 15:37 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.internationalhero.co.uk



Supercomputer simulations of planetary-scale interactions show how ocean storms and the structure of Earth's upper layers together generate much of the world's seismic waves. Decoding the faint but ubiquitous vibrations known as Love waves could yield insights about Earth's storm history, changing climate and interior. More in www.sciencedaily.com »