Several billion years ago, a short gamma-ray burst unleashed more energy in a half-second than our Sun will produce over its entire 10-billion-year lifetime. In May 2020, light from the event, dubbed GRB 200522A, finally reached Earth and was first detected by NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope quickly captured the [...]